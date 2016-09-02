Five things you need to know in Yorkshire’s news today

If you didn’t have the time to pick up the paper this morning - we’ve got you covered. These are the top five stories in Yorkshire today.

1. Universities must be “at the heart” of desiging Brexit strategy.

A senior academic at Manchester University said universities must be at the heart of designing the UK’s Brexit strategy to ensure their value and concerns are not lost debate, since concerns raised by academic instituations have failed to resonate with the public. Earlier this year, academics warned the public that leaving the EU would result in a major funding blow to British univerities and research funding. Now Professor Dame Nancy Rothwell said more must be done to encourage a sense of public pride in research and academia. Last month, Chancellor Phillip Hammond announced that research projects currently funded by the EU, would be underwritten by the Government.

Read full story here.

2. Nicola Sturgeon to launch new drive for Scottish Independence.

Today First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is launching a fresh bid to convince Scots to support independence calling it “Scotland’s biggest ever political listening exercise.” The First Minister said she will launch her renewed drive for independence at an event in Stirling after stating the UK has “fundamentally changed” since Brexit, and secession is the proper answer.

However, some Scottish business leaders feel the drive for independence may come at a time in which businesses are still seeking stability and will add “fresh uncertainty.”

Read full story here.

3. £800k of roadworks to resurface and repair parts of Driffield bypass.

A major programme of roadworks costing more than £800,000 has been announced for the A614 in Driffield that will leave parts of the road to be closed overnight until mid November. The work is set to begin Monday, September 12, as the second scheme funded through a £16.7m bid from East Riding of Yorkshire Council to the Department for Transport.

Read full story here.

4. Junior doctors are being urged to cancel further strikes in contract row.

Junior doctors announced they will go on strike starting September 12 to 16, October 5,6,7, 10, November 14 to 18 and continue on December 5 to 9, over a controversial new contract. Now, health organisations are urging junior doctors to rethink the decision to go on strike as the walk-outs can have severe implications on patients.

Read full story here.

5. Yorkshire MP calls for return of shadow cabinet elections.

Labour MP for Sheffield South East, Clive Betts is putting forward a motion calling for elections to the shadow cabinet to be reintroduced. The motion is now set to be debated by the parliamentary party on Monday. The Labour MP said it will help to unify the party and should get everyone working together and should not be viewed as an anti-Corbyn plot.

Read full story here.