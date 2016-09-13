Five things you need to know in Yorkshire today

Didn’t read the paper this morning? We’ve got you covered - here are today’s top news stories.

1. Rudd pressed over Orgreave inquiry

Home Secretary Amber Rudd will meet campaigners today for an inquiry into the actions of police and political figures during the 1984 Orgreave miners strike. The Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign originally presented the case to then home secretary Theresa May in December, but Mrs Rudd’s appointment will leave her to meet with campaigners about the decision. Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh will chair today’s meeting and said it is vital to find out the truth about the event or a “cloud of past wrongdoing and alleged wrong doing will continue to hang over police forces across the country.”

2. Panto star Martin Barrass injured in bike crash

Popular Yorkshire actor Martin Barrass is said to be in intensive care after being seriously hurt in a motorcycle accident. The accident reportedly took place in Skipton between a motorcycle and a silver Vauxhall Astra on Saturday. The actor was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary and an investigation into the incident is underway.

3. Yorkshire set to lose four MPs

Only three seats across Yorkshire will remain unchanged under the proposals to cut the number of Commons seats from 54 to 50 today. Beverly and Holderness, East Yorkshire and Elmet and Rothwell are set to keep their positions but the cuts will involve changes to almost every constituency. Now, the Labour party is bringing the changes into question as some have argued they will benefit the Conservatives. The Penistone and Stocksbridge constituency is said to disappear with two of the wards joining a new Sheffield Hallam and Stocksbridge constituency. The remaining three seats to be cut would go from changes in the North, West, and South Yorkshire.

4. BBC loses broadcast rights for Great British Bake Off to Channel 4

BBC announced yesterday evening it had lost its contract to broadcast the Great British Bake off due to their “considerable distance apart on the money.” Channel 4 has now signed a three-year agreement with the producers of the popular baking show and is set to air in 2017.

5. Michael Gove calls on Education Secretary to be “driven entirely by what works” in grammar school debate

Education Secretary Justine Greening has proposed to expand selective schools to help improve pupil attainment, But now Conservative backbenchers say Theresa May may face a difficult task pushing those plans through Parliament. Former education secretary Michael Gove showed support for selective education but called on Ms Greening to reassure the House that she would be “driven entirely by data and what works.”

