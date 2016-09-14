Five things you need to know in Yorkshire today

Didn’t read the paper this morning? We’ve got you covered - here are today’s top stories

1. Yorkshire MPs press for a rethink on ‘flawed’ HS2 rail plans

Ministers are being asked to provide greater clarity about the HS2 plans after questions have been raised about the high-speed rail’s economic dividend. The Public Accounts Committee - the House of Commons body are expected to increase pressure on Theresa May to review the £55.7bn plan. MPs conclude that cost estimates for separate links from the Midlands to Leeds and Manchester will exceed budget by £7bn, Councils might need even need more money to regenerate land next to the new stations.

Read full story here.

2. Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc to step down as hosts of Great British Bake Off

The BBC announced yesterday that the popular baking show will no longer be aired on BBC One after the network lost the rights to Channel 4. Following the BBC’s announcement, the presenters of GBBO said they were “shocked and saddened” to see it move and they will not be returning to the show when it returns. Perks and Giedroyc had hosted the programme since it first aired on BBC2 in 2010.

Read full story here.

3. Children as young as seven are being treated for pornography addiction

Conservative MP Karen Bradley told MPs more must be done to restrict the access of pornography for young people under the age of 18. The Government’s Digital Economy Bill would require companies to be fined if they do not comply with suitable age verification measures. Ms Bradley emphasised that NSPCC have reported children as young as seven are being treated for pornography addiction. Lib Dem MP Tom Brake said he supported the idea of restricting access to children but said ensuring the privacy of adult users of legal adult sites is also essential.

Read full story here.

4. Hundreds of jobs to go as bank prepares to close 50 branches

A further 50 branches of Yorkshire Bank and its sister Clydesdale are planning to close as the company invests £350m on online banking and technology. Hundreds of jobs could be on the line as the investment will leave workers redundant. Chief Executive David Dufy said it is too early to say how many jobs will go but confirmed the branch netowrk will be reduced from 248 to less than 200. He said he hopes o reduce headc ount through attrition and voluntary redundancy.

Read full story here.

5. Four-out-of-five heads and teachers oppose grammar school plans

A survey has found that four out of five school leaders and teachers oppose Theresa May’s plan for a new wave of grammar schools. Respondents of the survey reported they did not believe the tests taken at the age of 11 can be used to accurately measure academic potential. The survey found 85 per cent do not believe the selection process can stop other factors such as parental engagement or income, playing a part.

Read full story here.