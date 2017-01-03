Five vehicle crash on A64 near York

A LORRY and four cars were involved in a crash on the A64 near York yesterday.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which happened on the A64 at Claxton at around 4.30pm yesterday. (Mon Jan 2)

.

It involved a white HGV lorry, a black Mercedes C220, a red Kia Ceed, a black Ford Galaxy and a blue BMW 325, all travelling towards York. There were no reported injuries.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw the white HGV as it travelled from Malton towards York.

Please contact TC Mark Patterson, of the Tadcaster Roads Policing Group, by calling 101 or emailing mark.patterson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Please quote reference number 12170000948.