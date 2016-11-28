Flats plan at former Leeds mill site

PLANS to transform a semi-derelict mill and former tannery in north Leeds into a new development of 228 flats look set to be given the green light this week.

Developers are seeking planning permission to create five new apartment blocks on a brownfield site at on Buslingthorpe Lane, close to Scott Hall Road in Chapeltown.

Leeds-based Brewster Bye Architects has designed the development for Stage One Development and Partners on land previously known as Hilltop Works.

The plans are set to be discussed at Thursday’s meeting of Leeds City Council’s north and east plans panel.

They are recommended for approval subject to a section 106 agreement, which includes the provsion of 12 affrordable housing units as part of the development

Brewster Bye plan to retain the few remnants of the original mill which remain, including a distinctive boundary wall and chimney.

The plans propose a mix of one, two and three bed apartments in three to five-storey buildings, with most of the on-site car parking in underground spaces.

A report to the plans panel states: “Leeds Civic Trust give general support to the proposal but consider the character of the area would be better maintained if some of the smaller historic buildings could

be retained as well as the stone wall and chimney.

“They also consider an archaeological watching brief condition should be imposed on any approval.

The report adds: “The proposal before members is considered to be an acceptable development subject to the safeguards recommended in the conditions and the proposed content of the section. 106 agreement.”