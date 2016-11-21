FLOOD ALERT: Leeds & Yorkshire at risk as heavy rain continues

Flood warnings have been issued for parts of Leeds and Yorkshire as heavy rain continues to fall.

The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for north, south and west Leeds.

It said tributaries of the River Aire in North and West Leeds, along with Wortley Beck, Farnley Beck, Farnley Wood Beck and Millshaw Beck in South Leeds are at risk.

A spokesman said: "In response to the rain that has fallen and what is expected to fall in the next 12 hours, this flood alert has been issued as we expect to see quick rises to across the Wyke Beck, Meanwood Beck and Wortley Beck catchments.

"There could also be surface water problems. River levels are currently expected to peak this evening. Please start to think about what you need to do in response to this alert. If you have a flood plan please refer to it.

"Take care near the areas of concern and monitor the local weather conditions. We are monitoring the situation and have had staff in the field checking for and clearing blockages. This message will be updated as the situation changes."

Other areas at risk in Yorkshire include:

-Blackburn Brook Catchment

Location: Blackburn Brook from High Green to Meadowhall, including Charlton Brook, Ecclesfield Brook and Whitley Brook

-River Aire Upper Catchment

Location: the River Aire from Gargrave to Stockbridge, including Eshton Beck, Eller Beck and Silsden Beck

River Spen and Batley Beck Catchments

Location: the River Spen, Blacup Beck, Lands Beck and Canker Dyke in Cleckheaton and Liversedge, and Batley Beck from Birstall to Dewsbury

River Colne, Holme and Fenay Beck

Location: River Colne, River Holme, Fenay Beck and their tributaries

Burstwick and Keyingham Drains

Location: Burstwick and Keyingham Drains and surrounding area, including Hedon, Saltend, Burstwick, Thorgumbald and Sunk Island

Humber Estuary from Spurn Point to Winestead Outfall

10:37 on 20 Nov 2016

Location: The Humber Estuary from Spurn Point to Winestead Outfall

River Don Upper Catchment, Sheffield

Location: River Don and its tributaries from Penistone to Kelham Island in Sheffield

River Sheaf and Porter Brook

Location: River Sheaf, Porter Brook and their tributaries, Sheffield

River Rother Upper Catchment, Rotherham & Chesterfield

Location: the River Rother from Chesterfield to Staveley, including the Rivers Hipper, Drone and Whitting

