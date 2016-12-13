Flood-hit Yorkshire high street and village bring award honours to region

YORKSHIRE has some of the best high streets in Britain after the county took home a number of accolades in a national contest.

Hebden Bridge, in Calderdale, was crowned Best Small Market Town at the Great British High Street Awards. It was in recognition of its resilience and community spirit following last year’s devastating Boxing Day floods.

And Pateley Bridge, in Nidderdale, was named Best Village following the community’s efforts to fill vacant units on the high street and work to develop new businesses and jobs. Judges said that by working with schools, churches and residents, the village has secured its place at the heart of the community. Pateley Bridge also took home the Social Media Bronze Award.

Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “This is brilliant news and truly well-deserved for those who have worked hard to create vibrant and successful high streets in both Hebden Bridge and Pateley Bridge. They have not only put their communities on the map but have shown that anything is possible when you have community spirit and a real can-do attitude.”

Eileen Kelly, of Hebden Bridge Business Forum, said: “After a really tough year following the Boxing Day floods we have had the opportunity to put Hebden Bridge back on the map. We were up against some really tough competition but we have had incredible support from the community and the local authority.”

Councillor Richard Cooper, of Harrogate Borough Council, added: “As leader of the borough council I am proud that this award is coming to the Harrogate district.”