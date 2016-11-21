FLOODING: Disruption on trains across Leeds & Yorkshire as extreme heavy rain continues

Some train services are being disrupted across Yorkshire due to flooding on the lines.

Some services are late leaving and arriving Leeds - particularly services going to or from Manchester or Sheffield Meadowhall or Chesterfield.

Currently, six trains due to leave Leeds are at least 15 minutes late including trains to York and Manchester (see image).

Train operators have also warned of delays to Chesterfield.

CURRENT DISRUPTIONS:

-Trains between Armathwaite and Skipton are being delayed by up to 30 minutes.

Train delays

-Trains through Meadowhall are being delayed by up to 40 minutes.

-Disruption to train between Derby and Chesterfield.

Are there flood alerts for YOUR area? Check the FULL list here: http://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/news/flood-alert-leeds-yorkshire-at-risk-as-heavy-rain-continues-1-8250435


