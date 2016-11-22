FLOODING: Weather forecast & live flood alerts in Yorkshire

Flood warnings are still in place in Yorkshire today as the region battles more rainfall.

Areas across the region have experienced flooding and rising waters and many areas are still under Flood Warnings from the Environment Agency.

These are the areas at risk today (November 22):

-Upper River Derwent

Location: The Upper Derwent and Scarborough areas, including land around The Sea Cut at Scalby, Throxenby Beck, Old Malton, and Priorpot Beck in Norton

-River Don Lower Catchment

Location: the River Don from Hexthorpe to Stainforth, including Swaith Dike and North Swaith Dike in Bentley

-River Rother Lower Catchment

Location: River Rother and its tributaries from Renishaw to Rotherham

-Lower River Derwent

Location: Local roads and low-lying land around Stamford Bridge, Pocklington, Wressle, Wilberfoss and Elvington

There are no weather warnings in place for Yorkshire from the Met Office today, and the forecast has improved.

The Met Office forecast says:

This Evening and Tonight:

"Cloudy with outbreaks of rain in the evening. Rain will gradually become patchier during the early hours of Wednesday, with some areas becoming dry by the end of the night. Winds becoming light, and turning quite chilly later. Minimum Temperature 3 °C."

Wednesday:

"Cloudy with some patchy light rain at first, but becoming dry and bright during the morning with some sunny spells possible by the afternoon. Light winds. Maximum Temperature 8 °C."

Have you been affected by flooding? Tweet @Leedsnews or @Yorkshirepost