Flying high: Sky makes drone racing investment

Sky will soon be flying higher after making a £757,000 investment into The Drone Racing League (DRL), which will see the world of “elite drone racing” hit TV screens.

The deal will see the Game of Thrones broadcaster show live drone events to viewers in the UK and Ireland, including the winner-takes-all DRL 2016 world championship, on its new Sports Mix channel.

DRL specialises in first person view drone racing, which features pilots flying custom drones through complex three-dimensional racecourses.

Sky has form in investing in minority or up-and-coming sports and events, having revolutionised the world of darts.

Emma Lloyd, group business development director at Sky, said: “The investments we make are all about driving innovation, and ultimately improving the Sky experience for customers.

“We’re really looking forward to working with the team at DRL to grow the sport and to bring something completely different to audiences across both TV and digital.”

DRL chief executive and founder Nicholas Horbaczewski said the ultimate aim is to create a “global franchise”.

Sky also said it will team up with London & Partners to bring the first professional drone race in the UK to a venue in the capital.