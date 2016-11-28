Flying Scotsman to visit Worth Valley

The World-famous Flying Scotsman is to make an appearance at the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway next year.

The historic locomotive has been travelling the country for the last year and will be on the line for nine days from April 1 2017.

On weekdays visitors will be able to ride the train between Oxenhope and Keighley.

And on the weekends the Flying Scotsman will be on display at Ingrow West station offering people the chance to climb into the cab and see the engine up close.

There will also be a limited number of tickets on sale to enjoy a traditional afternoon tea on board one of the Pullman Cars during the mid-week running between the 3rd and 7th April.

The train is on loan from the National Railway Museum.

The visit will come just a week before the 150th anniversary celebrations of the opening of the Keighley and Worth Valley branch line. The line’s chairman, Matthew Stroh, said “We are incredibly excited about the Flying Scotsman visiting the Worth Valley, and I am sure that everyone else in the area will be too.

“For it to visit the week before the 150th celebrations is fantastic, it couldn’t have been planned better.”

Built in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, in 1923, Flying Scotsman soon became the star locomotive of the British railway system, pulling the first train to break the 100mph barrier in 1934. In March this year the locomotive visited the North York Moors Railway after a £4.2million refit.

More than 8,500 people rode the train between Pickering and Grosmont as many others crowded stations to see the train in action.

Details regarding times and ticket prices will be announced at a later date. More information is available at www.kwvr.co.uk/flyingscotsman.