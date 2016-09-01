Food firms urge more exportation

TWO of the region’s food and drink companies have thrown their support behind an initiative to get 100,000 businesses exporting by 2020.

Harrogate Water Brands and Battle Oats have pledged their support for Exporting is GREAT, the Government initiative to inspire more trade overseas by the end of the decade, which brought a roadshow truck to the region this week.

James Cain, managing director of Harrogate Water Brands, has seen a 50 per cent increase in exports of the firm’s premium brand of bottled water, with markets including China, Russia, Ukraine, South Korea and the Caribbean.

Mr Cain said: “Exports provide an exciting opportunity for business growth and we have been successful in establishing Harrogate Spring in new markets around the world. We have seen rapid growth in our exports and these new markets are playing an increasingly important role in our business success.”