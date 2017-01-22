Food producers travel to American trade show as part of delegation

Three specialist food producers from Yorkshire are amongst a 12-strong delegation from the region exhibiting products at Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco.

The Wensleydale Creamery, Cartwright & Butler and Shepherd’s Purse are looking to boost exports to North America and other overseas markets by joining a Northern Powerhouse trade mission to the food show.

Organised by the Department for International Trade (DIT), the mission has attracted 21 businesses from the Northern Powerhouse region including 12 from Yorkshire.

Mark Robson, DIT regional director for Yorkshire and the Humber, said: “The value of Yorkshire and the Humber businesses meeting existing and potential customers on the DIT’s Northern Powerhouse trade missions can never be underestimated and often translates into valuable orders.”

The trade event at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California started yesterday and will conclude on January 24.

This year’s event is the largest in its 42-year history with thousands of food and beverage companies from the US and 30 other nations displaying their wares.

Cartwright & Butler previously attended the Summer Fancy Food Show in June 2016 but is making its debut at the Winter Fancy Food Show.

Managing director Tony Arnett said: “We’re excited to be exhibiting at the Winter Fancy Food Show after the success of exhibiting at the Summer Show in New York. The USA is a great fit for the Cartwright and Butler brand. We are already established in stores such as Macy’s in Herald Square and look forward to meeting new customers in San Francisco.”