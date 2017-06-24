Food review: Crown & Anchor, Tickton, Beverley

There is no doubting the talent in the kitchen at the Crown & Anchor, near Beverley. But, says Dave Lee, it could do with a lesson in value for money.

Crown & Anchor (I recently learned from a maritime-inclined mate) is a dice game, used for gambling by naval types. It’s gone out of fashion over the past couple of centuries but is still popular in Bermuda and – of all places – the Channel Islands. I mention it because the canal-side Crown & Anchor pub in Tickton, near Beverley, is the place where owner/landlord Mark Cross has stopped gambling on opening new pubs around the country and decided to make his permanent concern. He’s stuck instead of twisting, so to speak.

Coffee and walnut mousse.

Serious Scot Mark has been in the catering trade for over two decades and, until now, had specialised in finding, renovating and then selling on pubs. He’s done them in Northampton and Glasgow and elsewhere but it was only when he pitched up in Tickton, two-and-a-bit years ago, that he fell in love with the small, unshowy village and set about turning his new charge into a respected destination gastropub to rival local favourites the Pipe & Glass and the Star at Sancton. And, I’m happily surprised to report, he’s much closer to doing that than I expected.

On my only other recent visit (about seven or eight months ago) I thought the decor a little close to the shop-bought end of chic and the food rather too breadcrumbed and deep-fried. Since then, though, the kitchen has been boosted by a peppering of Pipe & Glass alumni and that has encouraged a menu rejig so that it features a smattering of dishes too distinctive to ignore. There are still some offerings designed to satisfy the steak & chips brigade but the rest has been decidedly gastro-fied.

Just as good as the menu is the specials board, from which we ordered two dishes. First was a starter of herb-crusted halloumi with pomegranate and mango salsa and a watercress salad. The cheese was less crusted and more slathered in a herb mix the consistency of pesto, but it was a very good way to serve halloumi. A sweet balsamic and port reduction gave the dish some sweetness and tartness and altogether it made a highly satisfying plateful.

Similarly, my smoked salt beef salad (featuring saffron potato, capers, gherkin, radish and horseradish salad) was perfectly lovely. I still can’t work out why it came in at £12.90 compared with the halloumi at £8.50 – the last time I looked salt beef wasn’t a premium-priced ingredient. Price became a feature of the evening.

Mains start at £17, but unless you fancy sausages or ratatouille, you’ll be more likely to fork out somewhere between £22 and £28. The honey roast duck with orange-braised chicory, savoury potato, duck liver pâté mille-feuille and sweet and sour orange sauce is arguably worth its £23.50 price tag for the imaginatively-staged French fancy-ish mille-feuille alone. It walks a line between over the top and amusing and manages to stay just on the right side of absurd. Fortunately, the two juicy chunks of duck are well-sourced and cooked so any ostentation elsewhere on the plate can be enjoyed rather than questioned.

I went for a slow-cooked beef log off the specials board. It was served with perfectly cooked anise carrots, mushroom ketchup, a marrow bone pastry, blue cheese sauce and was mounted on a bed of savoy cabbage. Fortunately (as it needed a touch of fortification to satisfy a growing lad like me) we’d ordered side dishes of apple baked red cabbage and spinach with peas. The beef was apparently 38-day aged and slow cooked for yonks and shredded and reformed and all sorts of stuff. It was good but I don’t know if it was £22 (plus sides) good. Had it been £18, it would have been sublime, but that additional four quid rankled.

As you can now tell, price is probably my main sticking point with the Crown & Anchor. They clearly want to distance themselves from the two-for-one status that the pub previously sold itself on but pricing yourself at or above the best gastropubs in the county demands that everything is sublime. It’s all – ingredients, waiting staff, imaginative dishes – very good, but it currently falls somewhat short of sublime. Don’t let my carping put you off going, but be warned that the bill may raise your hackles.

Puds took the form of a tremendous strawberry and clotted cream rice pudding. It was genuinely worth the £7.90 because of the well-chosen summer fruits, crispy basil, basil puree and pistachio tuile it came served with. A fine take on an oft-neglected classic.

My plum tarte tatin with stem ginger and lemongrass sorbet (£9.90!) was good but even a stem ginger fan like me struggled with the level of stem ginger present in the sorbet. And that’s a sentence I never thought I’d write.

You are thoroughly encouraged to try out the Crown & Anchor. There are some hard-working and talented people working in the kitchen, the management have serious ambition, the surroundings are pleasant and the staff are lovely. Just be prepared to wince a bit when you part with your cash. Just like the dice game with which it shares its name, the C&A might feel (for the price) a bit like a some-you-win, some-you-lose gamble.

Crown & Anchor, Week Road, Tickton, Beverley HU17 9RY. 01964 501854, crownandanchorbeverley.co.uk. Open: Tuesday, 5.30-9pm; Wednesday to Saturday, 12-2pm and 5.30-9pm, Sunday 12-4.45pm.

Ratings:

Food 4/5

Drinks selection 4/5

Atmosphere 3/5

Prices 3/5