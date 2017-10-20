Football legend Alan Shearer coming to Doncaster

England and Premier League football legend Alan Shearer is coming to Doncaster next year.

The record goalscoring hero has announced a date at The Dome where he will answer questions from fans and talk about his glittering career in the game.

The event, which will take place on February 23 will also include a three course dinner and chances for photos alongside the former player turned TV host.

Shearer, 47, played for Southampton, Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United and England and is regarded as one of the all-time greats of the game.

He is Newcastle's and the Premier League's record goalscorer, was named Football Writers' Association Player of the Year in 1994 and won the PFA Player of the Year award in 1995.

In 1996, he was third in the FIFA World Player of the Year awards and in 2004 Shearer was named by Pelé in the FIFA 100 list of the world's greatest living players.

Shearer scored 283 league goals in his career, including a record 260 in the Premier League with a record 11 Premier League hat-tricks, and a total of 422 in all competitions including international at all levels.

Until his retirement from international football in 2000, he appeared 63 times for his country and scored 30 goals, appearing at both the European Championships and World Cup.

Tickets for the event are available at www.the-dome.co.uk