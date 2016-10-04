Footballer Ched Evans arrives at court for rape trial

Footballer Ched Evans arrived hand in hand at court with his fiancee to face trial accused of rape.

The Wales striker, who plays for League One side Chesterfield, is accused of raping a woman in May 2011.

Footballer Ched Evans with partner Natasha Massey, arriving at Cardiff Crown Court. PIC: PA

Evans walked into Cardiff Crown Court with partner Natasha Massey and was photographed by a large number of photographers waiting outside.

His trial is expected to last two weeks and will be presided over by Judge Mrs Justice Nicola Davies.

The former Manchester City and Sheffield United forward, who has made 13 appearances for Wales, denies the charge against him.

The 27-year-old entered a not guilty plea during a court hearing in May.

