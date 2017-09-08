FOR SALE: Want to buy this 20 bedroom, 75 acre Gothic French castle? Up for auction with NO reserve

A extraordinary gothic castle with 20 bedrooms and more than 75 acres of land is to be auctioned off - with NO reserve.

Chateau Charbonnieres is one of France’s finest examples of Troubadour architecture, a Gothic revival style which became popular in the 19th century.

The grand-looking property has a significant history having been frequently visited by King Henry IV of France.

It boasts period features including marquetry flooring, elaborate chandeliers, spiral staircases - and even and original 18th century kitchen.

The castle, in La Perche, central France, was previously on the market for €9 million, but it failed to attract a buyer.

So the owner is now selling the gothic property through Concierge Auctions with NO reserve, so it will go to the highest bidder regardless of how small their offer is. Worth putting a tenner in?

Tony Wells, from French Domaines, the local listing agent, said: “With a picturesque

situation between Chartres and Le Mans, both popular tourist destinations, and just 75 minutes from the French capital, we expect the chateau to attract interest from a wide range of potential purchasers, including Parisian families looking for a country retreat and savvy investors, who can see the property’s potential as a boutique hotel or holiday business.”

The original castle was built in the 16th century and it was expanded 200 years later. In 2010, it was renovated and restored.

On top of the 20 bedrooms, there is a music room, gambling parlour, grand salon, formal banquet room, library, cinema, gym and conference space.

Concierge Auctions, which deals with celebrities and aristocrats from all over the world, will be selling Chateau Charbonnieres on October 11.

