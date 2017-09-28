Foreign exchange firm signs deal with Leeds United

Have your say

Foreign exchange firm CurrencyTransfer.com has signed an agreement with Leeds United Football Club to provide cross-border payments services.

The partnership will also see CurrencyTransfer.com working with the club on player transfer transactions.

Angus Kinnear, CEO of Leeds United, said: “CurrencyTransfer.com will be providing cutting edge services helping the club manage currency risk when signing new players from overseas.

“This partnership is evidence of the international appeal of Leeds United and our desire to attract industry leading companies as official partners.”

CurrencyTransfer.com has offices in London and the Middle East. It is used by over 9,500 business and private clients in over 20 countries.

The business will look to drive brand awareness through its partnership with Leeds United and will be visible across multiple platforms, digitally and at Elland Road.

Daniel Abrahams, CEO of CurrencyTransfer.com, said: “While Thomas and the boys excel on the pitch, we look forward to helping the club win off the pitch, delivering innovative currency solutions and huge savings.

“With Brexit causing exchange rate volatility, it’s important both the club and businesses of all sizes maximise the value of their foreign exchange activities.”

Mr Abrahams added: “Hard work, grit, ambition and innovation has made Leeds a major financial and entrepreneurial city.

“This ethos firmly reflects our own values and the partnership provides a tremendous platform to showcase our services to the wider Yorkshire business community.’’

Fay Greer, financial controller at Leeds United, said: “We are looking forward to working with CurrencyTransfer.com for the club’s foreign currency transactions, including for new player acquisitions from abroad.”