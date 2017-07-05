Foreign investment set to grow in Yorkshire despite Brexit

Foreign INVESTMENT into Yorkshire is set to have a big impact on the region’s future property market, according to experts.

Directors at Dove Haigh Phillips DHP, based in Leeds, said despite Brexit they expected foreign investment to increase in the region.

“When you look at the commercial population of our region, there are so many decisions that are not made here,” said Mike Haigh, director at the firm. “A lot of the companies we act for are based outside the UK, including Hallmark and Kodak, which is unusual for an organisation our size. We expect that to increase in the future.”

DHP, which recently celebrated its 10th year in business, was launched by former colleagues at Knight Frank in Leeds, Mike Dove, Mike Haigh and Jonathan Phillips.

The company specialises in advising on the development of brownfield sites, working with a number of sectors including chemical, education and residential, predominantly across the M62 corridor.

It is currently advising Leeds University on a number of site acquisitions and was involved in the reorganisation of Kirklees College in Huddersfield. It has also advised on initial work at the £1.3bn Lincolnshire Lakes development in Scunthorpe and the £100m TK Maxx warehouse in Knottingley.

In addition, it works with a number of family-owned businesses, including Marshalls, which is building a housing scheme off Harrogate Road in Bradford. Other clients include Synthomer, Seabrook Crisps and Caddick Developments.

In the last year, DHP has delivered over £200m worth of industrial developments.

Looking to the future, the firm has taken on two more members of staff, including Mr Dove’s son, Simon, taking the total to eight. “We are very much looking forward to the next 10 years,” said Mr Dove.