Forensic experts examine crime scene in Sheffield suburb

Forensic experts have arrived to examine a crime scene in a Sheffield suburb this morning.

A number of police cordons are in place in Fir Vale, with police activity centred around Wensley Street and Hinde House Crescent.

Wensley Market, a corner shop on Hinde House Crescent is taped off and a number of surrounding streets are under police guard.

Forensic experts, dressed in protective white suits, masks and shoes, are in the city suburb examining the areas within the police cordons.

A number of police evidential markers have been placed within the cordons.

Details of the incident under investigation have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.