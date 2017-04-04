Forestry machinery stolen in Yorkshire

Forestry machinery has been stolen near Richmond, prompting police to appeal to the public for information.

The theft happened Aske Moor Saw Mill between Thursday, March 30 and Monday, April 3 and involved an Alstor 8 x 8 “mini-forwarder” being taken.

North Yorkshire Police want information about any suspicious vehicles or people that were in in the area at the time.

Call the force on 101, select option two, and ask for Gary Hankin. People can also email gary.hankin@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170055924.