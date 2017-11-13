Former Asda chief executive Clarke takes on new role

Former Asda chief executive Andy Clarke has taken up a new job as chairman of a food search engine.

Mr Clarke will serve as chairman of Spoon Guru, a smart food search engine for people with multiple or complex dietary preferences, with immediate effect.

His appointment comes after Spoon Guru announced this year that it will be powering Tesco’s dietary preference searches in-app and online.

Mr Clarke, who left Asda in 2016 after 20 years with the business said he would be drawing on his experience in the food and retail sector in this new role.

Mr Clarke’s brief will be a focus on building relationships for Spoon Guru internationally with suppliers and retailers in the grocery business.

“I am delighted to join such an innovative company, with a passion for facilitating customer tailored preferences,” he said.

“Spoon Guru’s innovative and personalised offering across multiple industry sectors is an indispensable navigation tool, whether you have an allergy, intolerance or have just chosen a specific lifestyle diet”

Markus Stripf, chief executive and co-founder of Spoon Guru, said: “We are thrilled to be joining forces with Andy to promote and roll out our capabilities to partners around the world.”

Spoon Guru’s technology enables the consumer to create their dietary profile, using multiple choices from over 170 different food attributes and more than 24 different diets.

The technology then uses AI, machine learning and category expertise to find suitable products, offering thousands of permutations tailored to the individual profile.

Tim Allen, CCO and co-founder of Spoon Guru, said: “Sixty five percent of the world’s population now follow one or more specific diets, however, search technology has not developed to manage the “multi-preference” consumer.

“On many sites, finding the right food is often incredibly cumbersome, frustrating, slow, confusing and expensive. Our technology can really optimise the search process for consumers and we’re absolutely delighted to have someone with Andy’s expertise and experience to take Spoon Guru’s proposition to the global grocery industry.

“It’s an exciting time for us and for the category, and we plan to be at the forefront of spearheading this change.”