Former brewery site plans unveiled

MAJOR REGENERATION plans to transform a former city brewery site into offices, homes and leisure space have been unveiled.

Vastint, the property division of the IKEA group, bought 22-acres of the former Tetley Brewery site in the South Bank area of Leeds city centre last year from Carlsberg UK.

The firm has now revealed plans for the first phase of development in a pre-application presentation to Leeds City Council’s Plans Panel.

Phase one would incorporate 915,000 sq ft of offices, about 1,000 homes and a 400-bed hotel.

In addition, about 161,450 sq ft would be given over to shops, restaurants, bars, gyms and cultural uses.

The development would be formed in 13 blocks ranging in heights from two to about 30 storeys, arranged and linked by major green spaces, which Vastint said would make a ‘significant contribution’ to the City Centre Park.

In its presentation, Vastint said: “There are a number of detailed considerations such as key views, impact on heritage, wind modelling, and overshadowing, that will need to be taken account of at the outline stage.”

The City Centre Park, created by a series of phased linked ‘stepping stones’, is an important aspect of Vastint’s proposals, it said.

Almost seven acres of the 8.6-acre park will sweep across the former brewery site in an arc-shape.

Vastint said: “The proposed maximum layout and form of the buildings in this future outline planning application will shape the extent of the central area of the City Centre Park.”

It added that its design would improve connectivity by linking communities to the south with the South Bank and the city centre, linking the future HS2 to Leeds Dock, and linking the city centre to the South Bank and the Aire Valley.

The residential element of the scheme includes plans to introduce an innovative way of residents being able to expand and contract the number of rooms within their flat or house without moving, so that residents can adapt their living spaces to meet their changing circumstances.

Vastint’s proposal forms part of the Aire Valley Leeds Area Action Plan, which has been in development for more than a decade, and is a planning framework for the regeneration of 988 acres of land.

The final draft of the plan was sent to the government last week for the final seal of approval.

The plan overlaps with the council’s South Bank vision, with the authority working alongside other public bodies, the private and third sectors. If approved, the blueprint will form part of the council’s Local Plan for Leeds.