Former British Steel workers call for MPs to intervene over pension changes hitting thousands

Former steelworkers in Yorkshire are calling on MPs to intervene on changes to pensions expected to hit tens of thousands of ex-British Steel employees next year.

Members of a 4,000-strong Facebook group called ‘British Steel Pension Members’ have been writing to local MPs to ask for politicians to step in over changes approved by The Pensions

Regulator this week that will affect around 125,000 people in the company’s pension scheme and will involve workers whose service fell before 1997 losing almost all annual inflation-linked rises - leaving them fearing they will be left thousands of pounds out of pocket.

As part of a process to allow Tata Steel, which bought Corus - formerly British Steel - in 2007, to separate itself from the pension scheme to ensure a “sustainable future” for the business, pensioners are to move to either the ‘lifeboat’ Pension Protection Fund (PPF) where their schemes will lose 10 per cent of their value or into a revised British Steel scheme with lower future increases from March.

The letter to MPs from the campaign group speaks of the “unfairness” of the changes, which affect many employees who never worked for the company under its guise as Tata. “Whilst the new scheme is better for the majority of existing pensioners than insolvency or the PPF payments, TataUK/BSPS Trustees have chosen the minimum level of benefits under the law for those pensioners who had service prior to April 1997,” it says.

MP Frank Field has said the issue may be considered for “in-depth work” by the Work and Pensions Committee he chairs after concerns were raised by “many” scheme members.

A spokesman for Tata Steel said: “There was no realistic option which could deliver a sustainable future for Tata Steel’s UK business where it remained responsible for the risks and liabilities associated with the scheme. For Tata Steel’s UK business to find a solvent and sustainable future, it required a structural solution to the risks and liabilities of its legacy pension scheme.”

Feature: Page 11