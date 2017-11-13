Former director of Bradford ‘eco’ company given suspended sentence after tricking customers into buying double glazing they did not need

PEOPLE are being warned to be “very wary” of cold callers, after a man whose company tricked elderly people into buying double glazing was fined more than £57,000.

Mohammed Usman, 36, of Highfield Lane, Keighley, who ran Eco Warm Home Improvements Ltd, based at Office 3, Burnett Street, Bradford, admitted negligence causing his company to commit offences under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations between May 2015 and March 2016.

The former company director, who was handed a prison sentence of 12 months, suspended for two years, was fined £57,528, at Hull Crown Court last week, after an investigation by National Trading Standards, supported by officers from Hull Council, into complaints from 19 customers, half of whom were from Hull.

Customers were deceived out of “significant” amounts of money and wrongly told glass in their homes was inefficient and promised energy bill savings they would never see.

Callers also lied that prices were reduced because of the Government subsidy or scrappage scheme when no such schemes existed.

Customers who cancelled were not given a full or any refund and the work was of a “poor standard” with faults going unrectified.

Trading standards manager Chris Wilson from Hull Council, said: “They were basically telling lies and misleading the public to secure sales.

“They were telling people they qualified for Government grants to get their foot in the door.

“Some of the customers already had double glazing and were being told they were ‘inefficient’ and they were entitled to Government grants.

“They were getting nothing to replace the double glazing and there was nothing to suggest the original was inefficient as they were saying.”

Usman was arrested last May but gave no comment in interview. Mr Wilson said: “Our message to the public is to be very wary when receiving cold calls either on the doorstep or in a telephone call from traders.

“People should get a number of quotes from different traders and check whether they are members of a trade association or endorsement scheme.”