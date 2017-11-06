Former football pro drops by to open new pavilion for junior club

Years of hard work and fundraising came to fruition when a Pontefract junior football club officially opened its state-of-the-art new pavilion.

Frickley Athletic FC raised £50,000 with their own fundraising and have received help through grants from the Football Foundation, and the Premier League through the Football Stadia Improvement Fund.

Ex-professional and former Frickley player Russ Wilcox, who is from Hemsworth, opened the facility last week.

Club director Ryan McKnight said: “This building has a great chance to elevate the football back into the minds of local people and business. We can’t wait to see it full of community and club activity very soon.”

The pavilion will be used by the club’s seven teams, replacing two changing rooms in a poor condition because of their age.

And the facility includes four team changing rooms, two officials’ changing rooms, a disabled access changing room, a first aid room, office space, clubroom, kitchen, spectator toilets and storage facilities.