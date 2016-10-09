Former glamour model held in terror probe

A FORMER glamour model has been arrested on suspicion of possessing terrorist material, it has been reported.

The BBC said understood Kimberley Miners was detained on Friday.

A 27-year-old from Bradford is being questioned for the possession of a document or record likely to be of use to a person preparing an act of terrorism, the North East Counter Terrorism Unit said.

She has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

A residential property in the city was searched as part of the inquiry, a spokesman for the unit added.