Former Green Party leader Natalie Bennett to attend protest at North Yorkshire fracking site

The former Green Party leader Natalie Bennett will attend a protest alongside campaigners tomorrow at the Kirby Misperton fracking site.

Ms Bennett today announced she is cutting short her trip to Germany, where she had been involved in the United Nations (UN) COP23 climate talks, to attend the rally.

She stand alongside campaigners during the protest outside the Habton Road site in North Yorkshire tomorrow - in an event being billed as 'Green Friday'.

It will be the latest demonstration in a series that have been staged at the Third Energy fracking site since September.

Ms Bennett, who led the Green Party from 2012-2016, said: "“It is being left to the people of Yorkshire, and Lancashire, where I earlier this month visited the Preston New Road Protection Camp, to deliver the will of the English people not to have fracking.

"Opinion polls clearly show that they don’t want it, and I know from my past visits to fracking sites just how many passing drivers indicate their support."

Ms Bennett contested the Sheffield Central constituency seat in the 2017 General Election on behalf of the Green Party, but came third out of eight candidates.

The UN's COP23 climate change summit, in Bonn, Germany, ends tomorrow and has seen leaders from across the globe take part in talks.

Last week, Green Party co-leader Jonathan Bartley attended a demonstration at the fracking site in North Yorkshire.

Since campaigners first took to the village in September, a total of 70 people have now been arrested in connection with protests at Kirby Misperton.

Police said 63 of those have been charged, cautioned or remain under investigation.