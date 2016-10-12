Former hotel to be turned into apartments

DEVELOPER Oakapple Group is to convert a former four star Yorkshire hotel into luxury apartments.

The Leeds-based group has completed the purchase of the Balmoral Hotel in Harrogate, which it plans to convert into 14 apartments.

It hopes to complete the project by summer 2017.

The finished scheme will provide one and two bedroom apartments with parking and landscaped gardens.

The property, which is on Franklin Mount near the International Centre, originally comprised three townhouses dating back to 1841, prior to it being converted into a luxury 23-bedroom hotel in the 1970s by a former chef to the royal family.

Philip Taylor, group chairman of the Oakapple Group, said: “We are delighted to have secured this landmark building.”

He added: “The conversion has been designed to combine modern living with period charm.”