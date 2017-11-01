Former Leeds industrial sites could become new housing

A former industrial site in Leeds is set to be converted into homes in what has been called a “significant regeneration opportunity”.

Councillors at the City Plans Panel tomorrow will consider a proposal for 101 flats, a cinema, communal lounge and gym at 16-18 Manor Road, Holbeck, a former metal fabrication business.

The top two storeys would be set back in order to create a roof terrace.

It has been recommended that the panel defers the decision about the Manor Road plan and delegates it to Leeds City Council’s chief planning officer, Tim Hill.

This is so that an agreement can be made which means the applicant, Citylife Developments, can make financial contributions towards travel schemes in the city.

Kerry Babington, inspector of historic buildings and areas at Historic England, said: “The proposed form, shape, design and materials for the new building demonstrate a creative response to the heritage of the site which used to house a specialised steel fabrication company and the folded metal façade pays homage to the fabrication process.”

However the organisation, which is acting as a consultee, raised concerns that the height of the building could set a precedent in an area near the Grade I-listed Temple Works.

A council report for members attending the meeting reads: “This scheme is a significant regeneration opportunity that will contribute to the delivery of the Council’s adopted place-making vision for the transformation of the Holbeck area of Leeds South Bank.”

Councillors will also hear about plans to turn the former Doncaster Monk Bridge site on Whitehall Road into a residential development during a pre-application presentation.

At part of the former ironworks site, applicant BAM Monk Bridge Ltd wants to create two blocks, one being 17 storeys and the other reaching 21 storeys, comprised of 463 homes.