Former Leeds MP shares heartwarming note from daughters after election defeat

He swallowed the pain of defeat in yesterday's general election.

But former Leeds North West MP Greg Mulholland has put a smile on thousands of faces after sharing a heartwarming note written by his daughters.

The Liberal Democrat was beaten by Labour candidate Alex Sobel after a massive surge in the city's student heartland. The keen rugby league player had represented the seat since 2005 and lives in Otley.

Despite the disappointment, he won Twitter today by sharing a photo of a note written by his three children Isabel, Madeleine and Ava.

The girls wrote: "Dear Daddy. I'm very sad that you lost but I don't want you to be sad. It's all Theresa May's fault! I hope you like your new job. Love the girls."

The post has so far received 3,700 likes and over 900 retweets on the social networking site.

Mr Mulholland worked in marketing before entering politics and was a city councillor in Headingley. He is also a keen musician.