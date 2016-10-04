Former police HQ sells for £1.4m

A former police headquarters in Hull has been sold to a property developer for £1.4m.

Colpin Ltd will be submitting a planning application to redevelop the former Queens Gardens police station to Hull Council later this month.

The Hull-based firm is currently converting Essex House in the city’s Old Town into 51 apartments and are said to be looking at a mixed use development for Queens Gardens.

The former HQ closed in 2013 following the opening of the new £32m divisional headquarters in Clough Road.

Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner Keith Hunter said: “This sale will provide a welcome boost to the capital budget and represents good value in the current market, along with the regeneration of a significant building in the city centre.”

Hessle-based commercial property consultants Clark Weightman, which handled the sale, said there had been interest from across the country. Director Carl Bradley said: “The levels of interest in the opportunity exceeded our expectations which was fabulous news that developers want to invest in Hull.”