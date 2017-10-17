Former Ripon Cathedral Choir School teacher jailed for non-recent sexual abuse

An 81-year-old man has been jailed for non-recent child sex abuse dating back to the 1970s.

Robin Eric Davidson, from Worcester, was jailed for two years at York Crown Court today after previously pleading guilty to four charges of indecent assault on two boys under 14.

He was also put on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

The offences took place while Davidson was a teacher at the former Ripon Cathedral Choir School.

Detective Constable Kirsty Graham of North Yorkshire Police’s Non-recent Abuse Investigation Team, said: “Davidson was employed in a position of trust and had custody of young boys who were away from the security of their home.

"Instead of making what was a daunting time for children easier, Davidson used his position to abuse the children for his own sexual gratification.

“Thankfully he spared the victims the ordeal of giving evidence in court by pleading guilty to the charges, reliving their experiences again would only add to their distress. My thanks go to the victims who showed great courage in coming forward.

"Nothing can change what happened to them, but I hope they can now put the dreadful memories of the past behind them, knowing that justice has been done.

“Anyone who has suffered sexual abuse, no matter how long ago it happened should feel confident to come forward and report it. We will listen and we will investigate.”