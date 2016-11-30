Former Yorkshire Dales quarry put on the market 10 years after closing

A limestone quarry in the Yorkshire Dales has been put on the market to commercial and leisure developers.

Construction materials company Hanson UK is looking for offers from potential buyers of Giggleswick Quarry, 10 years after closing the site following the extraction of all the planned reserves.

The 31.1 acre site, near Settle town centre, is surrounded by stepped benches up to a height of approximately 100ft, with a large flat area in the centre of the quarry’s void, which could be developed.

Dacre, Son & Hartley has been appointed to find a buyer. Jason Preston, head of the firm’s Settle office, said: “This has to be one of the most unusual properties we’ve ever handled and it represents a fabulous opportunity for the right buyer. It’s a truly unique opportunity, in a stunning location, at the southern end of Giggleswick Scar. It will interest businesses that require a vast outdoor storage space or it could offer a dramatic backdrop for a wide range of leisure activities, subject to planning.

“It has the added benefit of being in the Yorkshire Dales National Park, but still within walking distance of all Settle’s amenities and its road and rail links.”

David Weeks, of Hanson UK, said: “This quarry has provided a vital supply of limestone for local use for many years and employed many local people. We would love to see the site being put to beneficial after-use.”