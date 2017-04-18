Former Yorkshire mayor and wife who both survived same cancer in plea over test

A COUPLE who were both diagnosed with the UK’s second biggest cancer killer after taking part in a screening programme are urging people to take the test.

The former Mayor of Wakefield, David Hopkins, 80, and his wife Brigid, 72, have teamed up with the national charity, Bowel Cancer UK, to encourage people to take part in the screening programme as part of Bowel Cancer Awareness Month in April.

Mrs Hopkins said: “I had been taking part in the programme for about six years and it was my third test in 2014 which identified a possible problem.

“This was quickly followed up and within five weeks I had completed all the additional tests and had my surgery. Fortunately I didn’t need any chemotherapy or radiotherapy and two years later, I continue to be followed up and reassured that I remain free from bowel cancer.”

As a result of his wife’s experience, Mr Hopkins requested a test and was also diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Mr Hopkins, who stepped down as Conservative councillor for Wakefield South last May after 17 years, underwent keyhole surgery just a few weeks after his diagnosis. Mr Hopkins, who served as Mayor of Wakefield in 2005, has made a good recovery and continues to be under regular surveillance and is in remission.

Mrs Hopkins said: “I would urge everyone who is eligible to take part in the screening programme, to make sure they complete the test. David and I have both been very lucky and I’d like to encourage everyone to take the test as we did. I beg everyone not to ignore them. It is so simple and could save your life.”

More than 44 people die from bowel cancer every day in the UK, it’s the nation’s second biggest cancer killer. But it is treatable and curable, especially if diagnosed early. Figures from Public Health England in 2015/16 show that only 57 per cent of residents in the Wakefield district who received the free bowel cancer screening test in the post actually completed it.