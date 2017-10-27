Four arrested after blocking road to North Yorkshire fracking site

Four people have been arrested after blocking the road to a fracking site in North Yorkshire by laying down with their arms locked into metal and concrete devices.

The four lay down in the middle of Habton Road in Kirby Misperton, near Malton, at 8.30am this morning as protests in opposition to fracking continued.

There are two pairs of people lying in the road

Similar direct action has been a regular occurrence since preparatory work began at Third Energy’s site last month.

Superintendent Alisdair Dey, of North Yorkshire Police, earlier said: “I know that protest activity has had a significant impact on the local community, particularly over the last few weeks. We are doing all we can to make sure residents can go about their daily lives safely and without disruption.

“Local neighbourhood police officers and PCSOs will continue to be active in Kirby Misperton and surrounding villages, addressing any concerns about the impact of protest activity.”

In an update, the force said the protesters had been removed from the ‘lock on’ devices by specially-trained officers.

The first pair were freed at 12.40pm, with the remaining pair released at 2.15pm.

All four people have been arrested on suspicion of obstructing a highway and remain in police custody.