Four arrested after police swoop Sheffield city centre pubs in drug operation

Police have arrested four people and eight bags of cannabis have been seized, after drug sniffer dogs assisted officers in an operation targeting Sheffield's city centre pubs.

Police dog Duke and his handler have assisted the Sheffield Central Local Policing Team (LPT) with a drug operation in the city centre yesterday afternoon.

A total of eight bags of cannabis were also seized as part of the operation

A spokesman for Sheffield LPT said: "A number of Sheffield City pubs have been subject of a passive drug dog operation.

"Four people have been dealt with for possession of controlled drugs.

"Other class B drugs have been located not attributed to anyone. A vehicle has been seized and a bag of suspected stolen items was recovered."

Police said they could not confirm which pubs had been targeted during the operation.