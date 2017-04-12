Four arrested after street brawl in Skipton leaves two men with facial injuries

Four men have been arrested after a street brawl in Skipton.

The fight broke out in Broughton Road, between the railway station and ambulance depot, at around 5pm on Friday.

North Yorkshire Police today said that two men suffered facial injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

A spokesman said: "Those arrested, who are all aged in their late teens, have been released under investigation while enquiries continue."

Now officers are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident or the events surrounding it to contact them with information.

Call 101, quoting reference 12170059233, or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.