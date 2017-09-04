Four arrests after man dies in Cleethorpes

Have your say

Four people have been arrested after a man died in Cleethorpes yesterday (Sunday).

Humberside Police said one man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and three others have been arrested over other related offences.

The man died on Market Street on Sunday evening, but police did not release any further details about the offence.

The force said a number of people have come forward and provided police with vital witness accounts.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 369 of September 3.