Have your say

Four people were injured after a two-car smash in York.

The collision happened in Main Street, Stamford Bridge, at around 5.30am today (Monday).

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to the scene after two cars collided.

One man suffered a broken ankle in the crash and three others sustained minor injuries.

Firefighters gave oxygen therapy to a man and a woman who were injured.

Crews used tools to make the vehicles safe after crash.