Four people charged over latest Kirby Misperton anti-fracking protest

Four people have been charged after arrests were made during a protest outside a fracking site in North Yorkshire.

Two men, aged 29 and 72, and two women, aged 31 and 65, were arrested after being cut out of devices in Habton Road, Kirby Misperton yesterday.

They will appear in court next month after being charged with obstructing the highway.

In September and October so far, 48 people have been arrested in connection with protest activity at Kirby Misperton.

Of those arrests, 36 have been charged, four have been cautioned, four face no further action, and four have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.