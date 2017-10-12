Four suffer smoke inhalation in Otley house fire

Four people have been taken to hospital this morning following a house fire in West Yorkshire.
They had suffered smoke inhalation after fire broke out in the kitchen of a house on Maylea Drive just before 6am today (Thursday).
Fire crews from Otley, Rawdon and Shipey attended and crews wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to tackle the fire.
A fire spokesperson confirmed that four people were taken to hospital suffering with smoke inhalation and that the house had working smoke detectors.
A fire investigation officer also attended the incident.