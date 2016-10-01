Four taken to hospital after Bentley Continental crash

Four people were taken to hospital in the early hours of this morning after a crash in Featherstone.

Crews from Featherstone, Pontefract and Normanton fire stations were called to Common Side Lane at 1.35am.

A 31-year-old man was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with serious injuries to his body.

He remains in hospital in what is understood to be a stable condition.

Two women and a man were rushed to Pinderfields Hospital with less serious injuries.

The car involved in the crash was a Bentley Continental GT.

Common Side Lane was closed off but reopened at 7.10am.

Featherstone Fire Station watch commander Adam Smith said crews had to release one man from the car but the other three had got out before the services arrived.

Four ambulances and police also attended.

Watch commander Smith wished to remind drivers to take care on the roads as the weather conditions changed.

He also reminded people to wear seatbelts and keep to the speed limit.