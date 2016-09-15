Four trucks crash on motorway in South Yorkshire

POLICE ARE appealing for witnesses to a motorway crash involving four lorries on the M18.

The incident happened at around 9am, on Monday, on the Northbound carriageway between junctions one and two.

Police said yesterday that two drivers suffered minor injuries. It is thought a car may have come to a stop on the outside lane with its hazard lights on, just before the incident.

South Yorkshire Police say “multiple vehicles were involved” including four lorries.

Anyone with information should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 209 of 13 September 2016.