Four Yorkshire MPs given opportunity to introduce new laws

Four Yorkshire MPs have been successful in applying for an opportunity to bring forward their own proposals for legal reform.

Kevin Hollinrake, Holly Lynch, Sir Greg Knight and the newly-elected Stephanie Peacock have all been chosen to submit Private Members Bills.

These highly sought-after slots are only allocated to 20 MPs, with those selected first most likely to get their legislation through.

The MPs now have until July 19 to decide how they will use their bill.

PMBs are rarely passed, the last Parliamentary session saw Mr Hollinrake's Guardianship (Missing Persons) Bill - dubbed "Claudia's Law" - gain Royal Assent.

Ms Lynch also brought forward a bill last year under the Ten Minute Rule Motion, her Crime (Assaults on Emergency Services Staff) Bill, but was unsuccessful.

The Welsh Labour MP Chris Bryant is top of the 2017 list, while Mr Hollinrake is eighth and Sir Greg is listed as eleventh.

Ms Peacock and Ms Lynch come toward the bottom of the list, but with this current Parliamentary session due to last two years, their chances of success could be improved.

Ms Lynch said she will use the PMB to revisit the issue of preventing attacks on emergency services staff.

Commenting on the ballot, Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow MP, said: “Success in the Private Members’ Ballot allows backbench MPs a real opportunity to affect legislative change or, at the very least, bring to public attention an issue upon which they feel passionate.

“Therefore I congratulate my successful colleagues, and I look forward to seeing what names and causes will appear on the Order Paper on sitting Fridays.”