Fourth arrest following rugby disorder

A fourth man has been arrested after the violent disorder that followed Hull KR’s clash against Salford on Saturday.

A 19 year-old Bilton man handed himself into investigating officers on Tuesday and was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

Match commander Superintendent Tracy Bradley said: “I would urge anyone else who was involved in the violence to do the right thing and come forward.

“There is no place for violence and disorder at sporting events, which should be places where families can go and enjoy

“We are continuing to work closely with both clubs, as well as our colleagues with Greater Manchester Police, to identify all those involved, so that appropriate action can be taken.”

A 27-year-old Salford man and a 16-year-old Hull boy were arrested on suspicion of affray following the pitch invasion.

A 36-year-old Beverley man was arrested on suspicion of assault ABH in connection with a further incident in Londesborough Street.

All three have been bailed to a date later this month.