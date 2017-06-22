Fourth man appears in Leeds court charged with murdering Raheem Wilks

A fourth man has appeared in court in Leeds today after being charged with murdering Raheem Wilks, who was shot in February.

Tremaine Wisdom, 28, of Meanwood, was remanded into custody by magistrates until a hearing at Leeds Crown Court later this month.

Keiran Hunt, aged 29, from Harehills; Keal Richards, aged 21, of Francis Street, Chapeltown, and Jaydn Manners, aged 23, of Louis Street, Chapeltown, have previously been charged with murder and are currently remanded in custody pending further hearings.

Dad-of-one Raheem Wilks, 19, died on January 26 this year after an incident in Gathorne Terrace, Harehills.

Mr Wilks’ brother, Leeds United player Mallik Wilks, was due to deliver a eulogy during the service.