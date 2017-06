A woman is due to appear in court charged with assisting offenders in relation to the murder of Sinead Wooding in Leeds.

Vicky Briggs, aged 25, of Reginald Mount, Chapeltown, will appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police last month charged three people in connection with Ms Wooding’s death after her body was found on May 14 in woods near to Alwoodley Crags car park, Alwoodley.