Fox's Biscuits receives takeover offer

​An offer has been made for ​Fox's Biscuits ​​​that would value the biscuit brand "in the region of £350​m".

​Fox's, which trades as ​Northern Foods Grocery Group​, is based in Batley where it makes​ biscuits​, cookies​,​ biscuit bars and seasonal biscuits​.​

​The group's​ owner, the food mogul Ranjit Boparan, disclosed that an offer has been received for the company.

The tycoon's holding company Boparan Holdings said that it has received a preliminary approach for the brand, but cautioned that there is "no certainty" that a transaction will proceed.

The name of the bidder was not disclosed.

​Last year there were rumours that Mr Boparan was negotiating to sell Northern Foods Grocery Group Limited to Burton's ​Biscuit Company

​Burton's employ​s​ over 2,000 people around the UK, in three main manufacturing facilities in Llantarnam, Edinburgh and Blackpool, a chocolate refinery in Moreton and a central distribution hub in Liverpool.

​T​he company ​was bought by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan in November 2013​. The group has said it is interested in synergistic bolt-on ​mergers and acquisitions.

Northern Foods Grocery Group was founded in 1853​​.​

Mr Boparan's 2 Sisters group acquired Northern Foods, which also houses Goodfella's pizzas, for £342​m in 2011.

The "chicken king", so called because of 2 Sisters' large scale involvement in the poultry trade, has been heavily involved in deal-making over the past ​12 months.

Last year he snapped up turkey meat producer Bernard Matthews from private equity group Rutland Partners in a pre-pack administration.

In a similar vein his restaurant arm, which houses Harry Ramsden's fish and chip shop,​ bought Ed's Easy Diner.

Giraffe is also a relatively new member of Boparan Restaurant Holdings, having been bought from Tesco for an undisclosed amount back in June.