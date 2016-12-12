Fracking campaigners demand end to ‘terror’ treatment

ANTI-FRACKING CAMPAIGNERS have called on ministers to stop organisations treating their activities as a terror threat.

The demand has been made after it emerged the anti-fracking movement has been included in materials and training sessions under the Government’s Prevent strategy to combat radicalisation.

An East Yorkshire secondary school recently apologised after a newsletter about Prevent work appeared to compare anti-fracking campaigns to Islamic State while York Council listed the movement as part of its anti-radicalisation strategy.

Di Keal, a Liberal Democrat councillor and campaigner with the Frack Free Ryedale group, said: “We are calling on the Government and Police to take immediate action to remove all references to anti-fracking campaigners from their own and partner organisation Prevent policies, including questionnaires and training materials. In addition the police need to contact all those people who have undergone Prevent training to inform them that peaceful anti-fracking campaigners are no longer the subject of special monitoring.”